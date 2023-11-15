Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Lynchburg police arrest man for assaulting officer

Sherman Morris mugshot.
Sherman Morris mugshot.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Sherman Morris was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Morris fled from officers in the early hours of October 8th. Police say at 3:27 a.m. they found Morris as a passenger in a red Nissan Xterra parked at the 7/11 on Fort Avenue.

LPD tried to arrest Morris, but he escaped and drove away in the Xterra after hitting a parked car and a police car, according to police. Morris then drove north toward downtown on Fort Avenue.

Morris was originally wanted for contempt of court/failure to appear, possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, trespassing, and petit larceny.

Morris received the following charges after the incident:

  • Three Counts of Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
  • Grand Larceny of a Vehicle
  • Felony Property Damage
  • Felony Elude Police
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Driving While Revoked

Morris is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Big Island wildfire spreads to 1,200 acres
School with police lights
One taken to hospital after explosion at Lynchburg school
Supporters of skill games gather outside the Greensville County Courthouse following a hearing...
Judge dismisses skill games lawsuit
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

EARLY YEARS: November is National Scholarship Month
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 15, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 15, 2023
A deal was reached to purchase and protect 850 acres beneath McAfee Knob in the Catawba Valley.
New protections for McAfee Knob Viewshed
McAfee Knob Viewshed Protected
McAfee Knob Viewshed Protected