Lynchburg police arrest man for assaulting officer
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
Sherman Morris was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Morris fled from officers in the early hours of October 8th. Police say at 3:27 a.m. they found Morris as a passenger in a red Nissan Xterra parked at the 7/11 on Fort Avenue.
LPD tried to arrest Morris, but he escaped and drove away in the Xterra after hitting a parked car and a police car, according to police. Morris then drove north toward downtown on Fort Avenue.
Morris was originally wanted for contempt of court/failure to appear, possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, trespassing, and petit larceny.
Morris received the following charges after the incident:
- Three Counts of Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
- Grand Larceny of a Vehicle
- Felony Property Damage
- Felony Elude Police
- Obstruction of Justice
- Driving While Revoked
Morris is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
