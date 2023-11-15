Measles threat rises globally in unvaccinated children, CDC and WHO study finds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Measles cases have increased by 18% and deaths from measles have increased by 43% compared to 2022, according to a report by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The CDC and WHO attribute these rising numbers to the decline of measles vaccinations. The CDC says 33 million children missed the vaccine in 2022.

The illness poses the greatest threat to children but can be prevented after two doses of the vaccine.

“Measles cases anywhere pose a risk to all countries and communities where people are under-vaccinated. Urgent, targeted efforts are critical to prevent measles disease and deaths,” said John Vertefeuille, director of CDC’s Global Immunization Division.

CDC and WHO urge that all children get vaccinated against measles and other vaccine-preventable disease.

For more information on CDC’s global measles vaccination efforts click here and for more information on WHO’s measles response click here.

