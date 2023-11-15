Virginia General Assembly aims to regulate edible hemp products

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy for teenagers to buy edible hemp products. They’re sold at many gas stations and convenience stores across Virginia.

That’s resulted in an increase in poisonings and emergency room visits, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Authority.

Because of that, the Virginia General Assembly requested that the CCA examine the approaches other states have taken to control consumable hemp products and to identify whether any of these policy tools might bolster Virginia’s existing laws regulating the products.

The recommendations came out this month and include a recommendation to restrict minors’ access to edible hemp products at stores.

“Why don’t we require that all these products be secured namely behind the counter, and you can only have access to these products if you produce a government ID showing you are 21 or older?” said Jeremy Preiss, Acting Head and Chief Officer of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority. “Other states do that. That would be a good public health measure.”

Other recommendations include:

Imposing robust contaminant testing requirements for all consumable hemp products.

Requiring ingredient limits and implementing a preapproval process for the products.

Restrict the access of minors to consumable hemp products at retail locations and through online sales.

Imposing further limits on online sales of the products.

The recommendations go to the General Assembly. Read the full report here

