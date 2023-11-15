Birthdays
Workout Anywhere - even during your holiday vacation

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays mean time with family, and for some that means hitting the roads or flying the friendly skies.

Kristen Reimer, Owner of BOCO Fit Rage joins us on Here @ Home to talk about working out while away from home.

She shows us some easy, no equipment needed, workout that can be done anytime, anywhere.

Kristen also talks about her challenge, which can be found here.

BOCO Fit Rage Workout Anywhere
