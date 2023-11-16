Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office accepting toy drive donations

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s office is sponsoring a local toy drive, and they need your help.

Their office is taking donations of new and unwrapped toys for elementary aged children for their “Toys for Kids” drive.

They are hoping to receive all donations by December 5th to deliver to children in the Bedford County school system.

Bedford County Chief Deputy Jon Wilks explains the department’s goal for this year,

“I just think the drive every year is very successful and that’s because of the community donating and the businesses. so once again this year we’re reaching out to everyone for their help and hopefully everyone will come together as they always do. I’m sure they will. And we’ll make this a great Christmas for these these children in need,” said Wilks

If you would like to donate, donations can be dropped off at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office or at the Walmart in Bedford on November 24th and December 2nd.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.