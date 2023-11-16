Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office accepting toy drive donations

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s office is sponsoring a local toy drive, and they need your help.

Their office is taking donations of new and unwrapped toys for elementary aged children for their “Toys for Kids” drive.

They are hoping to receive all donations by December 5th to deliver to children in the Bedford County school system.

Bedford County Chief Deputy Jon Wilks explains the department’s goal for this year,

“I just think the drive every year is very successful and that’s because of the community donating and the businesses. so once again this year we’re reaching out to everyone for their help and hopefully everyone will come together as they always do. I’m sure they will. And we’ll make this a great Christmas for these these children in need,” said Wilks

If you would like to donate, donations can be dropped off at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office or at the Walmart in Bedford on November 24th and December 2nd.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
School closures for Friday, November 17th
Matt's Creek Fire
Big Island fire spreads to roughly 2,500 acres; 0% contained
Glasgow Smoke
Several localities impacted by wildfire smoke
Our meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for the increased fire threat due to...
First Alert Weather Day: Extremely dry conditions lead to high fire danger

Latest News

Roanoke Airport Travel Tips
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport provides travelling tips
Bonsack Fire Station
Bonsack Fire Station
Henry Co. New Apartments
Henry Co. New Apartments
Roanoke Airport Travel Tips
Roanoke Airport Travel Tips