Botetourt County encourages gratefulness with social media campaign

#BoCoGrateful Campaign
#BoCoGrateful Campaign(Botetourt County)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is using the holiday season to celebrate their community with the return of its #BoCoGrateful social media campaign.

The County’s Communications Director Tiffany Bradbury joined Here @ Home to explain how people can participate.

This is the third year for the campaign and people are encouraged to follow Botetourt organizations like Botetourt County, and Botetourt County Libraries on social media. Then share your own grateful messages with the #BoCoGrateful.

