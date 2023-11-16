Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Cocaine, pills, and 7 vehicles seized as part of Henry Co. drug bust

Chanton Redd
Chanton Redd(Henry)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fieldale man has been charged after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a drug bust on Thursday.

Chanton Redd, 41, has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone, and possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II substance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. on Waycross Drive in Fieldale.

Deputies say they seized suspected cocaine, illegally possessed prescription pills, multiple firearms, and seven cars.

According to deputies, Redd was arrested without incident and transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center with a bond of $4,000.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
School closures for Friday, November 17th
Matt's Creek Fire
Big Island fire spreads to roughly 2,500 acres; 0% contained
Glasgow Smoke
Several localities impacted by wildfire smoke
Our meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for the increased fire threat due to...
First Alert Weather Day: Extremely dry conditions lead to high fire danger

Latest News

Matt's Creek Fire Containment Plans
Matt's Creek Fire Containment Plans
Roanoke Airport Travel Tips
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport provides travelling tips
Bonsack Fire Station
Bonsack Fire Station
Smoke Impacts
Smoke Impacts