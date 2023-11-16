Cocaine, pills, and 7 vehicles seized as part of Henry Co. drug bust

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fieldale man has been charged after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a drug bust on Thursday.

Chanton Redd, 41, has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone, and possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II substance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. on Waycross Drive in Fieldale.

Deputies say they seized suspected cocaine, illegally possessed prescription pills, multiple firearms, and seven cars.

According to deputies, Redd was arrested without incident and transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center with a bond of $4,000.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

