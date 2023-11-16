Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Q99 celebrates the season with Christmas music

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Q99 is celebrating the season by switching to Christmas music starting Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The station is also giving back to the community through a holiday promotion where listeners can win $100 and pick a charity to receive $100.

Q99 hosts Dick Daniels and David Page stopped by to tell us more.

Watch the interview for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
School closures for Friday, November 17th
Matt's Creek Fire
Big Island fire spreads to roughly 2,500 acres; 0% contained
Glasgow Smoke
Several localities impacted by wildfire smoke
Our meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for the increased fire threat due to...
First Alert Weather Day: Extremely dry conditions lead to high fire danger

Latest News

Roanoke Airport Travel Tips
Roanoke Airport Travel Tips
Residents are concerned about the fire spreading to private lands.
Fire crews are working on a plan to contain Matts Creek Fire
Local Children's Book Author
Local author debuts children’s books for grades K-3
Local Children's Book Author
Local Children's Book Author