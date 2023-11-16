Q99 celebrates the season with Christmas music
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Q99 is celebrating the season by switching to Christmas music starting Friday at 2:30 p.m.
The station is also giving back to the community through a holiday promotion where listeners can win $100 and pick a charity to receive $100.
Q99 hosts Dick Daniels and David Page stopped by to tell us more.
Watch the interview for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.