Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport provides travelling tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is almost here and officials at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport are offering tips to make your family’s holiday travels as smooth as possible.

They suggest getting to the airport about an hour and a half to two hours early so you can park, check your bag, get through security and make it to your gate.

They also add if you have family picking you up, make sure they avoid waiting at the curb.

The airport adds that Friday, November 18th will be their busy day and to plan accordingly.

To learn about the history of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.