Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport provides travelling tips

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is almost here and officials at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport are offering tips to make your family’s holiday travels as smooth as possible.

They suggest getting to the airport about an hour and a half to two hours early so you can park, check your bag, get through security and make it to your gate.

They also add if you have family picking you up, make sure they avoid waiting at the curb.

The airport adds that Friday, November 18th will be their busy day and to plan accordingly.

To learn about the history of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport click here.

Matt's Creek Fire Containment Plans
Chanton Redd
Cocaine, pills, and 7 vehicles seized as part of Henry Co. drug bust
Bonsack Fire Station
Smoke Impacts
