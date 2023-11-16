Woman suspected of setting fire that damaged Roanoke homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is facing charges after authorities say she intentionally setting a fire that damaged two Roanoke homes.

Fire crews were called around 1:47 p.m. Wednesday to the fire on Dale Ave. SE.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke in the back of the home and also found a camper that was on fire.

Fire officials say the fire quickly spread from the camper to the home and then to an adjacent house.

One person was hospitalized with burn injuries, and the fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was set intentionally and identfiied Farrah Ciarfardini, 27, of Roanoke, as a the suspect.

Ciarfardini was arrested and charged with arson. She’s currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at (540) 853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.

