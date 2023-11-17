Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

AAA offers tips when traveling with kids

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of people will be traveling this holiday season, and if you have kids, you need to be prepared.

Austin Needels is a AAA Travel advisor and joins us on Here @ Home to help us all travel easier.

Needels says to avoid buying basic economy tickets. He explains basic economy tickets have restrictions and most of the time you don’t get to choose your seat, so you could be spilt up on opposite sides of the plane.

He also says that most planes now a days have Wi-Fi but just in case they don’t - be sure to download movies/shows on your mobile device ahead of time. While you’re flying, it’s a good idea to seat children by the window so they can see what’s going on.

During the flight keep kids entertained with snacks, stickers, color bookings, the movies/shows you downloaded before or toys that don’t make noise (the neighboring passengers will appreciate it) Also airplanes can get cold so keep children cozy with a sweater or sweatshirt and you could even bring a blanket.

Also, Needels gives us advice when hitting the roads, and says to stop by your local AAA store to get some handy items to help out in an emergency.

Visit aaa.com to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for four Virginia counties
School closures for Friday, November 17th
A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Matts Creek Fire Update
Matts Creek wildfire burns 3,600 acres in Bedford County
Farrah Ciarfardini mugshot.
Woman suspected of setting fire that damaged Roanoke homes arrested

Latest News

FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amounts of fuel into Gaza, national security adviser says
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: James “Murr” Murray of TV’s “Impractical Jokers” Coming to Roanoke
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: James “Murr” Murray of TV’s “Impractical Jokers” Coming to Roanoke
Bedford County wildfire.
Matts Creek Wildfire burns 5,148 acres; 2% contained
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 17, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 17, 2023