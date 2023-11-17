Arson not suspected in Pittsylvania County apartment fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The cause of a fire that displaced dozens of people in Pittsylvania County has been ruled undetermined for now because of “catastrophic damage” done to the apartment complex, according to the county fire marshal’s office. Criminal acts connected to the fire are not suspected.

The Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal’s office reports it may change the official cause if new information and evidence are discovered

Shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, November 12, 2023, fire and rescue departments were called to the fire at 600 North Pointe Lane. Some people were trapped inside the three-story NorthPointe apartment complex and rescued, as firefighting operations got underway.

The fire destroyed 12 apartments with neighboring apartments sustaining water and heat damage. Two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries and three people were treated on scene.

