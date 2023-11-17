Danville police to enforce skill games ban starting in December

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department will begin enforcing the city’s skill games ban December 15, according to the Danville Police Department.

The Virginia Supreme Court lifted an injunction on the ban in October.

The department began delivering letters during the week of November 9 to businesses where skill games are being used.

A copy of the letter can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.