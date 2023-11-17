Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Danville police to enforce skill games ban starting in December

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department will begin enforcing the city’s skill games ban December 15, according to the Danville Police Department.

The Virginia Supreme Court lifted an injunction on the ban in October.

The department began delivering letters during the week of November 9 to businesses where skill games are being used.

A copy of the letter can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for four Virginia counties
School closures for Friday, November 17th
A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Matts Creek Fire Update
Matts Creek wildfire burns 3,600 acres in Bedford County
Farrah Ciarfardini mugshot.
Woman suspected of setting fire that damaged Roanoke homes arrested

Latest News

Danville Police To Enforce Skill Games Ban Starting Dec. 15th
Danville Police To Enforce Skill Games Ban Starting Dec. 15th
Matts Creek Fire Update
Matts Creek Fire Update
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Recording of live WDBJ7 newscast
AAA Offers Tips for Traveling With Kids