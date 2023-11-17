God’s Pit Crew receives Spirit of Virginia award from Governor and First Lady

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew received the Spirit of Virginia award from Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin Friday morning.

The Spirit of Virginia award recognizes organizations that show love and support to anyone who may be in need. God’s Pit Crew is the sixth and final 2023 recipient of the award.

“It gives us a chance to shine a bright light on them,” said Governor Youngkin. “God’s Pit Crew has, for almost 25 years now, been serving people who need help. They answer the question, ‘who is going to help?’ with ‘I will.’ That deserves recognition every day for the amazing things they do.”

Since it was founded in 1999, God’s Pit Crew has responded to 175 major disasters in 30 states. They also deliver over 5 million pounds of supplies per year to those experiencing devastation.

“It is just an incredible experience for God’s Pit Crew to be recognized by the Governor and First Lady for our works and for what our volunteers are out there doing,” said Brandon Knuckles, God’s Pit Crew Chief Operating Officer. “We just couldn’t be more excited.”

After presenting the award, the Governor joined the volunteers and helped assemble blessing buckets. Blessing buckets are filled with items for those who are displaced from their homes, such as water, food, first aid, and more.

The Governor and First Lady also walked through one of the 11 homes God’s Pit Crew has assembled this year. It will be sent to a family in Rolling Fork Mississippi whose home was devastated by a tornado.

“For our team and our volunteers to know that we’re being recognized at that level for our works of going out and delivering life sustaining goods and cutting trees, removing debris, rebuilding homes, all of those efforts just means the world to our team,” added Knuckles.

To volunteer or donate to gods pit crew, visit godspitcrew.org/.

