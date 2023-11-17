HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: James “Murr” Murray of TV’s “Impractical Jokers” to bring his live standup show to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For James “Murr” Murray, his comedy career started in high school, with his lifelong friends, Sal, Joe & Q.

“We went to an all-boys Catholic high school in Staten Island. There was no social media. There were no girls. So, what do you do other than prank each other?” says Murray.

Years later, Murray says he and his friends decided to create a TV show based on those pranks.

“Impractical Jokers” is 10 seasons strong, and Murray says they’ll start shooting the next season in January.

“Our goal is never to get people angry. It’s to embarrass each other. So I would say we’re the butt of the joke, not the public,” says Murray.

In one of of the show’s most famous moments, Murray lost a challenge.

His punishment was to have his eyebrows shaven.

“To this day, because of “Impractical Jokers,” my license still has no eyebrows, as you can see here. They shaved my eyebrows off and made me get a 10 year driver’s license,” says Murray.

Murray will be on his own, as he brings his standup show, James “Murr” Murray Live to the Berglund Center in December.

Virginia, including the Roanoke area, holds special meaning to the comedian.

“My entire family lives in Virginia. I have sisters -- family in Roanoke, in Richmond, Charlottesville, and Norfolk. That same weekend I’m in Roanoke, I’m all over Virginia, so the whole family’s coming out. I moved my parents to Virginia a few years ago, so it’s going to be great,” says Murray.

And as a special treat, the audience will get to be part of an “Impractical Jokers” stunt.

“I choose somebody from the audience and put an earpiece in their ear, send them out in the streets of Roanoke, we watch on screen in the theatre and they’ve got to do and say what I tell them to live on the spot. It’s like watching the TV show uncensored in front of your eyes,” says Murray.

James “Murr” Murray Live will be at the Berglund Center on Saturday, December 16.

The show starts at 7 pm.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.