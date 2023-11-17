Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: James “Murr” Murray of TV’s “Impractical Jokers” to bring his live standup show to Roanoke

Murray talks about his lifelong pals, and his special connection to Virginia
The actor-comedian will bring his standup routine to the Berglund Center December 16
The actor-comedian will bring his standup routine to the Berglund Center December 16(Shane Greenberg)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For James “Murr” Murray, his comedy career started in high school, with his lifelong friends, Sal, Joe & Q.

“We went to an all-boys Catholic high school in Staten Island. There was no social media. There were no girls. So, what do you do other than prank each other?” says Murray.

Years later, Murray says he and his friends decided to create a TV show based on those pranks.

“Impractical Jokers” is 10 seasons strong, and Murray says they’ll start shooting the next season in January.

“Our goal is never to get people angry. It’s to embarrass each other. So I would say we’re the butt of the joke, not the public,” says Murray.

In one of of the show’s most famous moments, Murray lost a challenge.

His punishment was to have his eyebrows shaven.

“To this day, because of “Impractical Jokers,” my license still has no eyebrows, as you can see here. They shaved my eyebrows off and made me get a 10 year driver’s license,” says Murray.

Murray will be on his own, as he brings his standup show, James “Murr” Murray Live to the Berglund Center in December.

Virginia, including the Roanoke area, holds special meaning to the comedian.

“My entire family lives in Virginia. I have sisters -- family in Roanoke, in Richmond, Charlottesville, and Norfolk. That same weekend I’m in Roanoke, I’m all over Virginia, so the whole family’s coming out. I moved my parents to Virginia a few years ago, so it’s going to be great,” says Murray.

And as a special treat, the audience will get to be part of an “Impractical Jokers” stunt.

“I choose somebody from the audience and put an earpiece in their ear, send them out in the streets of Roanoke, we watch on screen in the theatre and they’ve got to do and say what I tell them to live on the spot. It’s like watching the TV show uncensored in front of your eyes,” says Murray.

James “Murr” Murray Live will be at the Berglund Center on Saturday, December 16.

The show starts at 7 pm.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures for Friday, November 17th
The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for four Virginia counties
A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Matts Creek Fire Update
Matts Creek wildfire burns 3,600 acres in Bedford County
Farrah Ciarfardini mugshot.
Woman suspected of setting fire that damaged Roanoke homes arrested

Latest News

Smoke will continue to lead to poor air quality and reduced visibility near the Matts Creek...
Friday November 17, Morning FastCast
Latest Updates on Matt's Creek Fire
Latest Updates on Matt's Creek Fire
Critically Missing Adult
Critically Missing Adult
The Virginia Department of Forestry is still fighting the Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford county –...
Roanoke County fire and rescue aiding firefighters that are responding to Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County