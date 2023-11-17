Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans, and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks.(Koji Sasahara | AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can wear and seize due to a manufacturing error, damaging the engines. The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.

The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting Jan. 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for four Virginia counties
School closures for Friday, November 17th
A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Matts Creek Fire Update
Matts Creek wildfire burns 3,600 acres in Bedford County
Farrah Ciarfardini mugshot.
Woman suspected of setting fire that damaged Roanoke homes arrested

Latest News

FILE - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday,...
Columbia, Cornell and other colleges face US inquiries over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia
Danville Police To Enforce Skill Games Ban Starting Dec. 15th
Danville Police To Enforce Skill Games Ban Starting Dec. 15th
Matts Creek Fire Update
Matts Creek Fire Update
Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Street preacher is in critical condition after someone shot him in the head, police say