Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for Virginia counties
School closures for Friday, November 17th
A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Matts Creek Fire Update
Matts Creek wildfire burns 3,600 acres in Bedford County
Farrah Ciarfardini mugshot.
Woman suspected of setting fire that damaged Roanoke homes arrested

Latest News

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is providing aid to active firefighters.
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue provide aid with Matts Creek Fire
Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Show Coming
Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Show Coming
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink
Craft and Vendor Fair Headed to Wytheville
Craft and Vendor Fair Headed to Wytheville
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say