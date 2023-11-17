Birthdays
Reflecting on the past and looking to the future in the Town of Fries

Town of Fries, Virginia
Town of Fries, Virginia(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest Hometown Stories Podcast guides listeners through the New River Valley to take a stop in the Town of Fries.

WDBJ7′s Leanna Scachetti joined Here @ Home to talk about how the former textile mill town has transformed over the decades and how it plans to grow in the future.

The episode is available to stream now and can be found wherever you listen to podcasts.

