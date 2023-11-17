Roanoke Police Department talks with Northwest Roanoke residents during community walk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday in Northwest Roanoke, the Roanoke Police Department hosted its first Community Walk to speak with residents who want to make the community safe.

Police officers and community partners went door-to-door and spoke with them about any problems they were facing.

Chief Scott Booth implemented this community engagement plan when he was in Danville. He hopes to get officers immersed in the community, and lower violent crimes.

The community walk program will continue to happen once a month in different neighborhoods in Roanoke.

”We certainly are very focused on violent offenders and very focused on those that are committing crimes and all of our communities. But without building relationships. That’s only part of it, right? We have to really build those strong, robust relationships, to do our job and make the community safer,” said Chief Booth.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.