Salvation Army rolls out 2023 Angel Trees

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army has kicked off its 2023 Angel Tree program.

Major Cristina Tranthan and Cadet Arkadia Bottenfield stopped by Here @ Home to go over this year’s needs in the community.

Angel Trees are up in Valley View Mall and in Walmarts across the Roanoke Valley.

This year the Salvation Army is serving about 500 families with around 1200 angels in total. That is up from last year, showing a continued need in our hometowns.

Angel Tree Distribution this year is December 20 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.