Virginia State Police issue critically missing alert for elderly woman

Laura Bowman
Laura Bowman(Virginia State Police)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are in search of an endangered elderly woman from Wythe County who was last reported seen around 1 p.m. Thursday

Laura Bowman, 85, is described as a white woman with blue eyes and gray hair, 4′10″ tall, and weighing 100 pounds, according to police.

Bowman was last seen driving a gold 2005 Ford Freestyle with Virginia plates 7159RE in the area of I-81 SB near mile marker 80.

Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Bowman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7788 or dial 911.

