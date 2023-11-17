YOVASO looking for submissions for 2023 Holiday Jingle Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spreading safety through song. The Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, known as YOVASO, is inviting middle and high school students to participate in their Holiday Jingle Contest again this year.

YOVASO Program Development Coordinator Casey Taylor joined Here @ Home to explain more about the importance of sharing a message about safe driving and car habits.

The jingle submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. December 7, 2023 and then the public will be able to vote for their favorites between Dec. 11 and Dec. 14 with a winner announced on Dec. 15.

People can listen to past winners online.

