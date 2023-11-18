Birthdays
Armstrong lifts NC State to 35-28 win over Hokies

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores to lead NC State to a 35-28 victory over Virginia Tech.

Armstrong accounted for 292 yards for the Wolfpack, who scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions spanning both halves and never trailed in winning their fourth consecutive game.

Kyron Drones led Virginia Tech with 225 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Hokies had won three of four coming into the game.

