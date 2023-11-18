Birthdays
Brush fire being fought in Campbell County

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several fire crews are fighting a brush fire in Altavista Saturday afternoon on Halseys Bridge Road, according to Altavista Fire Company.

Firefighters from Altavista, Evington, Lyn-Dan Heights and the Department of Forestry are at the scene.

There is no word yet on the size or cause of the fire.

Firefighters remind people that with Saturday’s wind and dry conditions, you’re urged to refrain from burning leaves or any type of brush.

