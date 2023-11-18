Brush fire being fought in Campbell County

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several fire crews are fighting a brush fire in Altavista Saturday afternoon on Halseys Bridge Road, according to Altavista Fire Company.

Firefighters from Altavista, Evington, Lyn-Dan Heights and the Department of Forestry are at the scene.

There is no word yet on the size or cause of the fire.

Firefighters remind people that with Saturday’s wind and dry conditions, you’re urged to refrain from burning leaves or any type of brush.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.