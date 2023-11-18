Forest Service provides update on Matts Creek fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smoke from the Matts Creek wildfire is expected to shift south as the weekend begins, US Forest Service officials said.

For much of the last week, the smoke had been moving north, creating hazardous conditions in Lexington and unhealthy conditions as far north as Winchester, Air Resource Advisor Margaret Key said during a video briefing about the fire.

A wind shift Friday night was expected to push the smoke east -- perhaps as far as Washington D.C. -- before swinging around to pass through communities like Amherst and Lynchburg, Key said.

By Saturday morning, the smoke was expected to be moving south toward Bedford and Danville, she said.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, the fire had burned just under 6,000 acres, according to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service -- virtually no increase from the night before.

Officials say the fire is approximately two percent contained.

While the smoke has prompted school closures and minor health issues, officials say the fire itself has yet to threaten any private property. No injuries have been reported.

Further updates are expected throughout the day Saturday. Stick with WDBJ7 on air and online for the latest information.

