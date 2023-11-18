Birthdays
Friday Football Extra: Week 13 highlights

Recaps from week thirteen matchups from our area.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week thirteen is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Galax vs. Grayson County

Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe

Appomattox County vs. Radford

Handley vs. Salem

Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd

Rustburg vs. Liberty Christian

E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Forest

Glenvar vs. Gretna

Christiansburg vs. Magna Vista

William Fleming vs. Freeman

