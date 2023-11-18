Friday Football Extra: Week 13 highlights

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week thirteen is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Galax vs. Grayson County

Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe

Appomattox County vs. Radford

Handley vs. Salem

Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd

Rustburg vs. Liberty Christian

E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Forest

Glenvar vs. Gretna

Christiansburg vs. Magna Vista

William Fleming vs. Freeman

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.