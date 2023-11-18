Birthdays
Human remains found in Campbell County

Generic police lights
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says about 8:30 a.m. November 18, deputies were called to the woods off Lighthouse Drive after someone found human skeletal remains. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division was called to process the area. The remains were scheduled to be transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification, according to the sheriff’s office, which says no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9708 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

