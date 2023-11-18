Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

POLICE: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on E. Grayson St. below the Rex Theater, police said.
Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(Gray)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Galax are investigating after they say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on E. Grayson St. below the Rex Theater, police said.

The victim was taken to a North Carolina hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver left the scene, headed west on Grayson St. toward Main St.

The suspect vehicle was described by police as a 2002 to 2004 Ford Explorer, possibly dark blue. Police say the vehcile will have damage to the front passenger corner and the headlamp will be broken out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Galax Police at 276-236-8101.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for Virginia counties
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek wildfire nears 6,000 acres
A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Wythe County woman found safe
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Saturday for ongoing wildfire threat

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather - November 18
Matts Creek Fire
Forest Service provides update on Matts Creek fire
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 18, 2023
POTW: Cooper Mullins
POTW: Cooper Mullins