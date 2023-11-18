Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke Sheriff’s Office hosts second give-thanks giveback

2nd annual give thanks from the sheriff office
2nd annual give thanks from the sheriff office(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Early Saturday morning, the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office gave away Thanksgiving meals at Melrose Library to those in the community.

For the past couple weeks, the department has been collecting traditional Thanksgiving dishes through donations.

The department along with volunteers gave away frozen turkeys, vegetables, and more.

The goal was to ensure 300 households had a traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for Virginia counties
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek wildfire nears 6,000 acres
A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek wildfire sees upgraded containment
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Saturday; Lighter winds expected Sunday

Latest News

Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
Smoke Billows from Matts Creek Fire
Smoke Billows from Matts Creek Fire
Highway traffic generic
V.D.O.T. lifts lane closures for safe travel during Thanksgiving
Firefighters have come from near and far for response to Matts Creek fire in Bedford County.
Firefighters from near and far join Matts Creek fire response