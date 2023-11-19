Birthdays
Appalachian State ends unbeaten run by No. 18 James Madison 26-23 in overtime

By The Associated Press
Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaedin Robinson barely broke the goal line with the football before it squirted out of his hands, scoring the winning touchdown in overtime as Appalachian State beat previously unbeaten and 18th-ranked James Madison 26-23.

James Madison jumped ahead in overtime when Camden Wise booted a 25-yard field goal, giving the Dukes a 23-20 lead. But on third down from the 8 yard line, Appalachian State’s Joey Aguilar tossed a strike to Robinson, who made the catch at the 5 and broke two tackles before stepping on the goal line for the winning TD just before losing the ball.

The loss ended James Madison 13-game winning streak.

