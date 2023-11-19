Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Botetourt County authorities search for missing hiker in Roaring Run

Botetourt County Sheriffs search for missing hiker
Botetourt County Sheriffs search for missing hiker(WVVA)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing hiker in the Roaring Run area.

Officials confirmed to WDBJ7 that deputies found a mother and child during the search, and they are both safe.

The sheriff’s office is still on scene conducting the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for Virginia counties
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek wildfire nears 6,000 acres
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek wildfire sees upgraded containment
A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Mugshot of Kenneth Mount, suspect in Galax hit-and-run
Driver in custody after Galax hit-and-run

Latest News

Police and church leaders met with a panel of Roanoke's youth on Saturday
Roanoke’s youth learn how to build resiliency from community leaders
Matts Creek Fire smoke
Containment grows as teams work on control lines for Matts Creek Fire
Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
2nd annual give thanks from the sheriff office
Roanoke Sheriff’s Office hosts second give-thanks giveback