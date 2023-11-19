Botetourt County authorities search for missing hiker in Roaring Run
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing hiker in the Roaring Run area.
Officials confirmed to WDBJ7 that deputies found a mother and child during the search, and they are both safe.
The sheriff’s office is still on scene conducting the search.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
