Botetourt County authorities search for missing hiker in Roaring Run

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing hiker in the Roaring Run area.

Officials confirmed to WDBJ7 that deputies found a mother and child during the search, and they are both safe.

The sheriff’s office is still on scene conducting the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.