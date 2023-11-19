Investigation underway after Danville inmate dies

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The death of an inmate at the Danville Adult Detention Center is under investigation.

About 4:45 a.m. Sunday, officers at the detention center found Scott McCoy, 45, unresponsive in his cell, according to Danville Police. Jail officers began life-saving measures until the Danville Life Saving Crew took him to Sovah Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Danville Police has requested Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation into the death. A review will also be conducted by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

This is the second regional death of an inmate in recent days. November 17, 2023, staff at the Henry County Adult Detention Center found Corby Ray Dillard, 47, of Martinsville, suffering from an apparent medical emergency, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis. Deputies began life-saving measures until the Henry County Department of Public Safety pronounced him dead.

When Dillard was booked into the jail, he reported numerous pre-existing medical conditions, according to the sheriff, and was placed into an ADA handicap cell. The preliminary investigation indicates he sustained a sudden medical emergency in his cell and passed away, but Davis has asked Virginia State Police to conduct an inquiry, and the case will be forwarded to the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails for review.

