Lighter winds today, but fire threat remains

Dry air sticks around today, but wind will be lighter

Widespread rain arrives Tuesday

Drier and cooler for Thanksgiving Day

SUNDAY AND MONDAY

It’s a great day to head to the grocery store to get last-minute holiday items!

Sunday will feature highs in the 50s and 60s under a good deal of sunshine. Wind will be fairly light out of the west and northwest. We are still hanging onto dry air and low relative humidity, which means our fire threat remains.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s.

Monday, we’ll see increasing clouds and cooler air. Rain chances look to increase overnight after midnight. By Tuesday at dawn, coverage will be widespread.

Next 2 days (WDBJ7 Weather)

High fire danger Sunday (WDBJ Weather)

Here’s the updated Air Quality Forecast for Sunday:

Big Island will be under ‘Hazardous ’ Air Quality. This means air quality is hazardous for everyone.

Amherst and Lynchburg is forecasted to be under ‘ Unhealthy For Some ’ and ‘Unhealthy’ Air Quality. This means air quality is unhealthy for everyone, but especially people with heart or lung disease.

Bedford will notice improvements, but will still be under ‘Moderate’ Air Quality. This means air quality is a concern for people who are extra sensitive to air pollution.

Air Quality Forecast Sunday (WDBJ7 Weather)

The wind direction is expected to shift out of the east on Monday. Hometowns including Glasgow, Natural Bridge, Buchanan, and Covington will likely be impacted by the worst air quality.

A wind shift is expected on Monday. (WDBJ7 Weather)

BENEFICIAL RAIN LIKELY TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY

Good news -- MUCH-NEEDED rainfall arrives Tuesday!

Thanksgiving Travel (WDBJ7 Weather)

Right now, models are showing the system packing a punch and bringing a good amount of beneficial rain. Most of us will see at least an inch of rain, but higher rain amounts are possible locally. We’ll continue to watch the trends and keep you updated with any changes.

Some localized flash flooding is possible, especially areas with dry, dead vegetation caused by ongoing drought.

Projected Rainfall (WDBJ7 Weather)

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL FORECAST

Wednesday could feature a few more lingering showers, but we will be mostly dry heading into Thanksgiving.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

FIRST ALERT: After Thanksgiving, we are watching the chance for an area of low pressure to bring us showers. Right now, coverage and timing are uncertain, but stay with us for updates!

Late-week rain chance (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretch, some of our hometowns are included in an Extreme Drought with most of our hometowns are under a Severe or Moderate drought.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

To sum it all up, the winter is expected to be nothing like last winter which was a bit of a disappointment for snow fans. While this year may not bring blockbuster storms, we are expecting a near-to-above average season for precipitation and snowfall along with above average warmth.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Chief meteorologist Brent Watts and Leo Hirsbrunner look at the factors at play this winter and what we may could expect for the months ahead when it comes to cold and snow.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.