Man arrested for attempted murder, abduction in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Saturday for attempted murder and abduction after an incident of domestic violence, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called November 18, 2023 to a home on Dry Hill Lane. Deputies were told a female had been forced into a room with the door blocked, preventing her from leaving. Deputies were also told the suspect had fired a gun at her during this incident.

Deputies formed a perimeter and made contact with the victim by phone, according to the sheriff’s office, which says while this was going on, deputies found an opportunity to take the suspect into custody.

Daniel Eubanks of Rustburg was charged with attempted murder, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and domestic assault and battery (3rd offense). He is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail

