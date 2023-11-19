Roanoke’s youth learn how to build resiliency from community leaders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Teenagers in Roanoke learned about healthy ways to respond to trauma and how to build resiliency.

Mental health experts, church leaders and gun violence prevention advocates hosted the Healing Center Community Northwest and Northeast conference at the Melrose Library on Saturday.

Community organizations worked with a panel of Roanoke’s youth to spread a message of resilience.

People also learned about ways to support Roanoke’s youth and how to help build equity in the city.

