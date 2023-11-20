Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Containment up on Matts Creek fire
Botetourt County Sheriffs search for missing hiker
Botetourt County authorities search for missing hiker in Roaring Run
Mugshot of Kenneth Mount, suspect in Galax hit-and-run
Driver in custody after Galax hit-and-run
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
PHOTOS: See Matts Creek fire in Bedford County
Smoke Billows from Matts Creek Fire
Health alert declared as smoke from Matts Creek fire continues

Latest News

FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Missing hiker and baby found safe
Wildfire school closures
Matts Creek Fire Sunday update