The Bower Center for the Arts to host Mistletoe Maker’s Market

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bower Center for the Arts is hosting a festive event celebrating small businesses in the area.

The annual Mistletoe Maker’s Market will take place Saturday, November 25.

Executive Director Susan Martin and Program Coordinator Laren Hood stopped by to tell us more.

Watch the interview segment to learn more about the event.

