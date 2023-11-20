Dickens of a Christmas schedule released

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Downtown Roanoke Release) - The Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas, sponsored in part by WDBJ7 and WZBJ24, returns to downtown Roanoke for the first three Fridays of December. Here’s what to expect, courtesy of Downtown Roanoke:

Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas will kick off December 1st with the lighting of the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree, on the Plaza behind the Market Building, on the Radford University Carilion Main Stage. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting at 6:20 pm and will include live stage performances by the Mill Mountain Ringers and Divine Dance Center.

The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade, on December 8th, will follow the same route as previous years, beginning on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 pm.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA brings back its beloved Pet Costume Contest on December 15th taking place on the Plaza behind the Market Building, on the Radford University Carilion Main Stage. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 pm the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30 pm.

We’re excited to announce two new elements this year, the PARK Roanoke Silent Disco and Northwest Ace S’mores Station! Free s’mores kits are available while supplies last. Both events are 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm on December 15th.

WDBJ7′s Elmwood on Ice will be open all 3 nights of Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, bringing ice skating to Dickens of a Christmas. More information on the ice rink can be found at ElmwoodOnIce.com.

The beloved The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure sponsored by Gentry Locke is back again this year! Starting November 22nd, you can come on a fun scavenger hunt and search for the 16 Scout Elves hiding in downtown stores. Find them all and be entered for a chance to win $1,000!

Festivities continue throughout the evening until 10:00 pm each night, including live stage and street performances by acts such as Southwest Virginia Ballet, Floyd Ward School of Dance, Voice of Appalachia, Tis The Season – Roanoke Singers, and more! Other activities taking place throughout the Historic Market area include the Kids Zone, carriage rides, vendors, live carolers, a fire-eater, and a sword swallower.

A full schedule and details can be found at DickensRoanoke.com.

