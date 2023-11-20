Birthdays
Dollywood ready for Christmas

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WDBJ) - Did you know that just hours from Roanoke is the holiday festival that has been named the best holiday event in the country for the last 15 years?

Dollywood is holding its annual Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration in Knoxville, Tennessee through January 6th.

Public Relations Manager Ellen Liston stopped by to tell us what to expect this holiday season.

Watch the video to learn more.

