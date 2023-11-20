Investigation continues into Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured a man.

Police responded to the 300 block of Bradley Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 14. A male was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds that appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with investigation about the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4 or investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

