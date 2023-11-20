Lynchburg community collects 15,000 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is packing shoeboxes to send to children in need all over the country for Christmas.

Operation Christmas Child began in 1993. Since then, more than 209 million children all over the world have received shoeboxes for Christmas.

Each year, churches, organizations and individuals pack shoeboxes with gifts, school supplies, hygiene items, and more.

“This has been a work that we have been doing over the entire year,” said Jacob Sorrells, Lynchburg Area Operation Christmas Child Logistics Coordinator. “Our team works to help churches, organizations, and groups pack these shoeboxes with love and compassion to send the gospel around the world.”

Sorrells says the Lynchburg community has collected around 15,000 shoeboxes this year.

“A church came and started packing shoe boxes last year and they packed 38 shoeboxes. They were so encouraged and so blessed by being a part of the ministry this year that they packed 300 shoeboxes. So, I see a lot of growth,” added Sorrells.

Monday, the Lynchburg Hillcats staff joined other volunteers for the last day of National Collection Week.

“There’s so many organizations that are specifically there to help kids just have basic nutrients,” said Hagen Allred, Director of Sales for the Lynchburg Hillcats. “Then, this is kind of the other side of things that allows them to have an actual gift. It can be something as simple as a book, or a stuffed animal. These kids are going to cherish those things for a very, very long time.”

They will be collecting shoeboxes at Calvary Baptist Church until 8 p.m. Monday. To pack a shoebox or donate, visit samaritanspurse.org/.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.