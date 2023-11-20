Birthdays
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber

Lynchburg armed robber.
Lynchburg armed robber.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an AutoZone on Fort Avenue Sunday night.

Police say they responded at 6:14 p.m. to AutoZone at 2525 Fort Avenue, to investigate an armed robbery. It was reported that the store was robbed by a man who pointed a handgun at employees and demanded they open the registers. The robber took an unknown amount of cash and fled.

Police described the suspect as a black man who stands approximately 5′11″ to 6′ tall, wearing a mask displaying the letters “KASK”, a black hat, black pants, and black gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective S. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

