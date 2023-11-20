Charges pending in connection with fatal Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a man after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman in Pittsylvania County.

Robyn Campbell Hamlett, 57 of Chatham, died after being taken to a hospital.

Charges are pending against one of the drivers involved in the crash, according to Virginia State Police, who say the case will likely go before a grand jury. The man has not been arrested.

The crash occurred November 9 at 6:03 p.m. on Iris Lane, half a mile north of Mill Creek Road, according to police. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on Iris Lane, crossed the center line and hit a Ford Escape head-on. Hamlett was driving the Ford.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

