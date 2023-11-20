Man hospitalized in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in NW Roanoke late Sunday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

RPD says at approximately 11:05 p.m., police were doing routine patrols near 18th Street and Grayson Ave NW when they heard gunshots. While responding, the Roanoke City E-911 center informed officers of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Lafayette Blvd NW,

Police found a man with what looked to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the front porch of a home. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Early investigations indicate the shooting took place in the backyard of the residence. Officers located property damage consistent with a shooting to a home and vehicle in the backyard.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

