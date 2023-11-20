Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the highway.(wwbt/nbc12)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed last week after a deer hit his motorcycle.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

They said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into Haynes, running him off the highway.

Police said the 36-year-old man rolled several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Containment up on Matts Creek fire
Rain will arrive overnight tonight into Tuesday.
Wind shift expected Monday; soaking rain likely Tuesday
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
PHOTOS: See Matts Creek fire in Bedford County
Botetourt County Sheriffs search for missing hiker
Botetourt County authorities search for missing hiker in Roaring Run
Mugshot of Kenneth Mount, suspect in Galax hit-and-run
Driver in custody after Galax hit-and-run

Latest News

Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department