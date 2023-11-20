Mountain Valley Pipeline worker flown to hospital after injury

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) worker was flown to the hospital Saturday afternoon via Lifeguard 10 after sustaining an injury while working.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a Precision Pipeline employee being injured while working on a steep terrain in a remote area on Poor Mountain.

According to responders, the worker was extracted from the area with the help of Technical Rescue personnel and flown to the hospital with internal injuries.

The condition of the worker has not been released.

