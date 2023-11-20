Names released of two killed in Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Halifax County November 15.

Corey Wetmore, 28 of New Jersey, died in the crash in the 1000 block of Howard Anderson Highway, according to police. Passenger Brittany Forsythe, 26 of New Jersey, was also killed. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say Wetmore was driving a GMC Envoy southbound when he ran off the right shoulder, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the highway and hit several trees. The SUV then overturned down an embankment.

The crash remains under investigation.

