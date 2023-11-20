Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Names released of two killed in Halifax County crash

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Halifax County November 15.

Corey Wetmore, 28 of New Jersey, died in the crash in the 1000 block of Howard Anderson Highway, according to police. Passenger Brittany Forsythe, 26 of New Jersey, was also killed. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say Wetmore was driving a GMC Envoy southbound when he ran off the right shoulder, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the highway and hit several trees. The SUV then overturned down an embankment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Containment up on Matts Creek fire
Rain will arrive overnight tonight into Tuesday.
Numerous weather alerts in effect for Tuesday
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
PHOTOS: See Matts Creek fire in Bedford County
Botetourt County Sheriffs search for missing hiker
Botetourt County authorities search for missing hiker in Roaring Run
Mugshot of Kenneth Mount, suspect in Galax hit-and-run
Driver in custody after Galax hit-and-run

Latest News

Highway traffic generic
VDOT to lift lane closures for safe travel during Thanksgiving
Car Removed from Fitness Building After Crash
Car Removed from Fitness Building After Crash
After nearly 4 months, the vehicle was finally removed from E3 Fitness.
Car removed from E3 fitness building
Blue Ridge Parkway announces partial closures due to wildfire