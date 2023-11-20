Put a new twist on a seasonal favorite - Pumpkin Flan recipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a new dessert to wow the family this Thanksgiving, the next recipe is for you.

Mary Rapoport with the Virginia Egg Council came on Here @ Home to share a Pumpkin Flan Recipe that makes 8 to 10 servings.

Ingredients:

1/2 and 2/3 cup sugar

6 eggs

1 15oz can pumpkin puree, drained a bit

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp rum extract

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground allspice

2 cups heavy cream

For garnish: Cinnamon flavored whipped cream

Instructions:

Place ½ cup sugar in a 5x9″ metal loaf pan. Hold this down over a burner on medium heat, shaking and tilting the pan until the sugar is melted (use potholders and a wooden chop stick to help it along). Once melted, the sugar will caramelize and begin to brown quickly – as soon as it turns golden brown, tilt pan so the entire surface is covered. Remove from heat – it’s ok if the caramel hardens and cracks.

Place remaining ingredients (beginning with the 2/3 cup sugar) in a blender container and process until smooth. Pour mixture through a sieve, pressing it through; then pour into loaf pan over caramel.

Set loaf pan in a deep baking pan adding enough hot water to the baking pan to reach halfway up the sides of the loaf pan, Bake flan in middle of a preheated 350°F for 1 hour and 10-15 min. or until knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the flan cool; then chill it, covered, overnight.

To serve:

Run a thin knife around the edge of the loaf pan; place platter on loaf pan; then invert onto platter. Melted caramel will run down the sides. Serve, cut into slices, with whipped cream seasoned with cinnamon.

