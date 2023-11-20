Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Put a new twist on a seasonal favorite - Pumpkin Flan recipe

A gluten-free dessert
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a new dessert to wow the family this Thanksgiving, the next recipe is for you.

Mary Rapoport with the Virginia Egg Council came on Here @ Home to share a Pumpkin Flan Recipe that makes 8 to 10 servings.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 and 2/3 cup sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • 1 15oz can pumpkin puree, drained a bit
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp rum extract
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp ground allspice
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • For garnish: Cinnamon flavored whipped cream

Instructions:

Place ½ cup sugar in a 5x9″ metal loaf pan. Hold this down over a burner on medium heat, shaking and tilting the pan until the sugar is melted (use potholders and a wooden chop stick to help it along). Once melted, the sugar will caramelize and begin to brown quickly – as soon as it turns golden brown, tilt pan so the entire surface is covered. Remove from heat – it’s ok if the caramel hardens and cracks.

Place remaining ingredients (beginning with the 2/3 cup sugar) in a blender container and process until smooth. Pour mixture through a sieve, pressing it through; then pour into loaf pan over caramel.

Set loaf pan in a deep baking pan adding enough hot water to the baking pan to reach halfway up the sides of the loaf pan, Bake flan in middle of a preheated 350°F for 1 hour and 10-15 min. or until knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the flan cool; then chill it, covered, overnight.

To serve:

Run a thin knife around the edge of the loaf pan; place platter on loaf pan; then invert onto platter. Melted caramel will run down the sides. Serve, cut into slices, with whipped cream seasoned with cinnamon.

Watch the interview to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Containment up on Matts Creek fire
Rain will arrive overnight tonight into Tuesday.
Numerous weather alerts in effect for Tuesday
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
PHOTOS: See Matts Creek fire in Bedford County
Botetourt County Sheriffs search for missing hiker
Botetourt County authorities search for missing hiker in Roaring Run
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

Sweet Potato Recipe
Thanksgiving side dishes: Caramelized sweet potatoes
Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra to perform at Discovery Concert
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Discovery Concerts return
RYSO Upcoming Show
RYSO Upcoming Show
Family Favorites: Sweet Potato Recipe
Family Favorites: Sweet Potato Recipe
Roanoke’s position on skill games: Warning before prosecution