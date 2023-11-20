Roanoke College announces new football coach

Birthdays
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has announced the hiring of Bryan Stinespring to head the college’s new football program, after raising the funds needed to reinstate football as a varsity sport.

Stinespring worked with Coach Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech from 1993-2015 and was his offensive coordinator for 10 years.

Roanoke College reports it raised more than $1.3 million, enough to start a football team, a cheerleading squad and a marching band program.

This is not the first time the college has had a football team. The previous program was discontinued in 1942 because of WWII.

Curtis Campbell is the new director of athletics, and will work with college leadership, the Athletics Department, and other invested partners to reintroduce football in 2024.

