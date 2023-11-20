Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Discovery Concerts return

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra will be entertaining elementary students and introducing many to classical music thanks to the return of the Discovery Concert.

The Discovery Concert took a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but is back for two rounds of performances next Wed. Nov. 29 at the Jefferson Center.

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Community Engagement and Education Director Hannah Cox joined Here @ Home to explain the importance of this musical opportunity.

There are still tickets available for the noon performance. They cost $7.50 per person. Any group that purchases 10 tickets will get a complimentary chaperone ticket for the group.

The Roanoke Youth Symphony is comprised of high-school-aged musicians from 20 different schools across the region.

You can go online for tickets or call or email Cox at 540-682-8317 and hannah.cox@rso.com.

